Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 158,431 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,431 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Match Group worth $38,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,202,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average of $143.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.63.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

