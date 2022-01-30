Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 18,428 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of State Street worth $50,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $84,750,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

