Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 8,530 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $51,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $1,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.20.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $317.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.82 and a 200-day moving average of $348.03. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.