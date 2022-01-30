Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Kellogg worth $39,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

