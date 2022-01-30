Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,210 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of Healthpeak Properties worth $47,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.