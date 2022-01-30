Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,210 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.26% of Healthpeak Properties worth $47,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 13.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $447,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $34.94 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

