Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.46% of Snap-on worth $51,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $206.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.78 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

