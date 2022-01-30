Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 120,694 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,694 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $46,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 931,957 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $40,900,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.