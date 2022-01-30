Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 120,694 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,694 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $46,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $64.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

