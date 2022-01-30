Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 15,579 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of Essex Property Trust worth $50,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $332.14 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.19 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

