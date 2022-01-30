Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,685,167 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685,167 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of CNH Industrial worth $50,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,061,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,733,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after buying an additional 3,446,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,400,000 after buying an additional 1,806,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

