Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,685,167 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685,167 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of CNH Industrial worth $50,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 307.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 646,400 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

