Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 20,023 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,023 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $46,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $435.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

