Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 20,453 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $36,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

FBHS stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

