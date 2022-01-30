Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 25,680 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Amphenol worth $46,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after buying an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after buying an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,791 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.20. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

