Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,847 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $45,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,005.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

