Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 39,782 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,782 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.72% of Coherent worth $44,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after purchasing an additional 376,293 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherent by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Coherent by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after acquiring an additional 210,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Coherent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 671,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

COHR opened at $254.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.35 and a 200-day moving average of $255.23. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.43 and a 52 week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

