Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 469,633 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469,633 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $46,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.