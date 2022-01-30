Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 54,142 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,142 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Hershey worth $41,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Hershey by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $196.83 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $202.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

