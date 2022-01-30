Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,428 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of ResMed worth $44,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $216.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.87. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

