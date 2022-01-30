Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 586,382 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,382 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ferguson worth $47,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after buying an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after buying an additional 775,917 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $56,983,500,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,141,000 after buying an additional 243,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 80.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,128,000 after buying an additional 122,628 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,794.33.

Shares of FERG opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.55. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.