Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 75,886 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,886 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $39,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $227.12 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.08.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

