Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 81,586 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,586 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Bank of Montreal worth $48,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,820,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,071,000 after buying an additional 92,421 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,710,000 after buying an additional 183,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO opened at $113.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $120.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

