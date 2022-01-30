Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 83,236 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 923,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,236 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Masco worth $51,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Masco by 8,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Masco by 117,911.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

NYSE:MAS opened at $62.60 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

