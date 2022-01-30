Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,721 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Xylem worth $41,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 717.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 119,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 104,722 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 126.1% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

NYSE:XYL opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.55. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

