Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 998,979 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998,979 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $38,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

