HUNT Price Hits $0.60 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $66.14 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00107978 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

