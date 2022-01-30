Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.66% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $51,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $17,094,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

