Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.11

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Hush has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $4,250.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 179.3% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00245510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00078016 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00106692 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001948 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

