Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of HSQVY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

