Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Down 34.8% in January

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $0.40 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 71,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $76,371.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 136,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 487,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 2,893.8% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,520,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

