Hyper Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $15,779.98 and approximately $41.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.72 or 0.06728037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,660.82 or 0.99728803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.