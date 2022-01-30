Hyprr (Howdoo) One Day Volume Hits $256,712.00 (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Profile

UDOO is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyprr (Howdoo) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the exchanges listed above.

