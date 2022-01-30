Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $3.81 million and $44,862.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.40 or 0.06865591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,980.84 or 0.99969755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053426 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars.

