I/O Coin Price Hits $0.0527 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $170.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00255585 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007299 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,374,031 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.