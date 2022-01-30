IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

IAC stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.62. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $119.20 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

