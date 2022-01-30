Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 21,058 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 499.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $89.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

