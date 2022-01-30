IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IBIBF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of IBIBF remained flat at $$10.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. IBI Group has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

