Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $5,020.41 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5,020.41 or 0.13590268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $1,651.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.19 or 0.06749076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,913.64 or 0.99925434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00052416 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.