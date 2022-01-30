Ï„Bitcoin Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5,175.56 or 0.13581962 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $1,750.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.92 or 0.06851694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,054.47 or 0.99864367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00054006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

