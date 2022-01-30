ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $394.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce sales of $394.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.06 million and the lowest is $385.40 million. ICF International posted sales of $434.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ICFI opened at $92.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.66. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,750,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

