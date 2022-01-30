Iconic Token Price Hits $0.37 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.63 million and $9,730.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.94 or 0.06750707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,778.57 or 0.99713852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

