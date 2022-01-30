Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $$13.14 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

