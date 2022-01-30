Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $106,045.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00129532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00182843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00028183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,947,012 coins and its circulating supply is 56,530,570 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.