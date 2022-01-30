IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,593,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,261 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 3.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 3.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $1,612,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $489.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $586.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.20.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.