IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,949 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $91,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $489.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $586.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

