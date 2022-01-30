Idle Market Capitalization Reaches $4.55 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. Idle has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $88,886.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.55 or 0.06814106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,881.76 or 0.99796999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,740,174 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

