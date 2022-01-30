Ignition (IC) Trading 313.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded 313.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $114,576.59 and $331.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.08 or 1.00104322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032518 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00504942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,517,072 coins and its circulating supply is 1,503,899 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars.

