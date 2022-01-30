iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,252,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.12% of iHeartMedia worth $181,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHRT opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

