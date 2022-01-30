IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $388,796.63 and approximately $27,907.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00107890 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

